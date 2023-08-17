After Independence Day, OMG 2 is tracking to earn Rs 100 crore by the second weekend. After six days since its release in theatres, the film has gained Rs 79.47 crore in India. OMG 2 earned Rs 7.20 crore on Wednesday and Rs 17.10 crore on Tuesday. OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's Film Earns Rs 72.27 Crore In India.

View OMG 2 BO Update:

#OMG2 continues to win hearts and mint money, after the big jump on #IndependenceDay… Will hit CENTURY [₹ 💯 cr] in Weekend 2… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr, Wed 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 79.47 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/COtdF04Nre — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)