The sensational success of OMG 2 at the box office continues as the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer achieved its highest single-day earnings on Independence Day, poised to breach the Rs 100 crore mark this week. The film's Tuesday earnings are estimated at Rs 17.10 crore according to early reports, contributing to a cumulative five-day collection of Rs 72.27 crore. OMG 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Champions 'Sex Education' Sensibly With Ample Humour! (LatestLY Exclusive). Check Out The News Here:

#OMG2 is trending EXCEPTIONALLY WELL, the jump on #IndependenceDay is an EYE-OPENER… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 72.27 cr. #India biz… #OMG2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO.

Let’s face it, the clash with #Gadar2 has… pic.twitter.com/5LSs6GDtyT

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)