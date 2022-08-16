On Saif Ali Khan's 52nd birthday, Bebo shares an adorable still of Bollywood's Nawab with his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the picture and wrote "Can you find a better-looking gang of boys?" Saif Ali Khan’s 52nd Birthday Celebration! Soha Ali Khan Shares Exclusive Birthday Party Pictures and Its Unmissable.

Saif Ali Khan and Sons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)