Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering from injuries sustained during an attempted burglary at his Bandra home in Mumbai on January 16, 2025. After suffering stab wounds, he underwent neuro and plastic surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Although Saif has kept a low profile since the incident, a recent picture with his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has surfaced online. In the photo, Saif is seen smiling at the camera with a visible bandage on his neck while Ibrahim and Davi Bains-Gill stand casually beside him. Fashion designer Davi shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram, captioning it, “Caught up over lunch with the Khans!” Saif Ali Khan’s Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Announces His Bollywood Debut, Says, ‘2025 I’m Coming for You, Slowly but Surely’.

Saif Ali Khan With Son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Viral Pic Post Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ArmaanDBG (@armaandbg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)