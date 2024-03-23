Social media star Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, created a pre-match buzz at Chennai's IPL 2024 season opener. Orry, known for his infectious enthusiasm, met Chris Gayle, the legendary batsman and a true cricket icon. The internet went into a frenzy after photos of their encounter surfaced. Both Orry and Gayle could be seen sporting wide grins in the viral photos from their meet-up. Check it out! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Deliver Energetic Performances at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Videos).

Orry Catches Up With Chris Gayle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)