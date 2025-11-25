Playback singer Palak Muchhal visited her brother ad music composer Palash Muchhal at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 25). Her visit comes amid the swirling rumours circulating across social media platforms about the alleged delay of Palash's planned marriage with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. This also comes amid a series of medical emergencies in both families. On the day of the scheduled marriage, Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana, reportedly suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised, leading to the postponement of the wedding. Later, Palash himself was admitted due to undisclosed reasons. In a video shared on Instagram, Palash could be seen arriving outside the hospital in her car. The singer chose not to interact with the paparazzi gathered around. A day back, Palak addressed the speculations surrounding Palash and Smriti's wedding postponement on Instagram and wrote, "Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to request the privacy of the families during this sensitive time." Smriti Mandhana Wedding: Reddit Conspiracy Theories With Alleged Chats of Palash Muchhal Go Viral Amid Tough Times for Couple! Fans Request To Stop Spreading Rumours.

Palak Muchhal Visits Her Brother Palash Muchhal Amid His Wedding Postponement With Smriti Mandhana – Watch Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram account of Voompla), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

