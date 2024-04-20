Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother-in-Law Dies in Road Accident, Sister Injured – Reports

The accident occured at GT Road in Nirsa on Saturday. The couple's car crashed into a divider while they were travelling from Gopalganj in Bihar to West Bengal.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2024 10:55 PM IST

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister, Sarita Tiwari, and brother-in-law, Rajesh Tiwari, were victims of a road accident. The incident occurred near GT Road in Nirsa around 4 pm on Saturday, April 20, and resulted in the death of Rajesh Tiwari. Meanwhile, his sister Sarita is seriously injured and is receiving treatment at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. Sharing details of the accident, police said that the incident occurred around 4 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway 2 when the car in which the couple were travelling hit a road divider. The couple were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar. Metro in Dino Gets New Release Date: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s Film to Hit Theatres on November 29.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother in Law Dies in Road Accident, Sister Critical

