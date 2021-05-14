Fake death news stories are run by unverified news site during the second wave of COVID-19 and the last victim of such a hoax was Mukesh Khanna who later clarified he is alive. Now Hera Pheri star Paresh Rawal was the recent celeb to fall prey to such fake news but the actor debunked it with his spot on sense of humour. Paresh Rawal shared screenshot of the news and tweeted "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am."

Check Out Paresh Rawal's Tweet Below:

🙏...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

