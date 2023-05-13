Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged on May 13 as per several media reports. Now, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has arrived at the venue in his white Fortuner in the video that has surfaced online. Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Engagement Ceremony (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)