Here's a piece of good news for all Parth Samthaan fans, as the hottie confirmed to Spotboye that he is making his Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt. Earlier, there was buzz that Parth and Alia will be seen in a single frame and giving a green signal to the same, he said, "It is true and I will be shooting for it this year itself. And really very excited for it and keeping my fingers crossed."

Reports have been doing rounds for a while that Parth will be seen alongside Alia in Gangubai Kathaiwadi. Not just this, there have also been rumours of the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fame signing Resul Pookutty's Piharwa which also stars Alia. Well, soon the cat will be out of the bag. Stay tuned!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)