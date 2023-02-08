After the huge box office success of Pathaan, Aamir Khan's fans are now trending #14YearsOnTheTop on Twitter. The actor's fans are sure that he will return to the big screen with a big bang and are trending this hashtag to show their support for him and remind the world that he is still a great actor and a global treasure. Let's take a look at some tweets that his fans shared to contribute to #14YearsOnTheTop. Aamir Khan Turns Photographer As He Clicks Pic of Salman Khan With His Family!

A GOAT

He has been ruling #14YearsOnTheTop gifting the world talent, meanings and happiness through his craft – with Dangal unprecedentedly holding highest position for 6 years straight. He is the Greatest Of All Time, global treasure, Aamir Khan! He’ll be back. @AKPPL_Officialpic.twitter.com/VLzy5NYMIM — Divya (@divyafrd) February 8, 2023

Been There Done That

Biggest Superstar

The only actor present in the world of all time whose movies r most watched by most peoples He's the world's biggest superstar He's #AamirKhan#14YearsOnTheToppic.twitter.com/sdSA0KtNYa — zayd khan (@perfectionistia) February 8, 2023

PK for the Win

This 2 minute clip proves why #AamirKhan is the Greatest actor of India 🙏#14YearsOnTheToppic.twitter.com/HXvTeJH9tn — AᴀᴍɪʀʜᴏʟɪC ❤ (@Godkhan2) February 8, 2023

