In new set of pics shared by Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat on Insta, we see the PK star turning photographer for Salman Khan. The photo sees Nikhat with her hubby Santosh Hegde, daughter Seher Hegde, and mother Zeenat Hussain posing with Sallu. However, curious fans felt that something big is coming after seeing Salman at Aamir's house? What you think? Aamir Khan Spotted in His Balcony With an Indian Flag Tied to the Rails (View Pics).

Salman Khan Poses For Cam:

Aamir Khan Clicks Salman Khan:

