Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan has managed to earn a total of Rs 464.80 crore (including Tamil + Telugu) at the Indian box office. The YRF film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham collected more than Rs 5 crore on its third Friday (Feb 10). Well, the movie is inching close to Rs 500 crore in India. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pathaan Box Office Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)