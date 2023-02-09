Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has broken the lifetime box office record of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 hindi which raked Rs 434 crore at the ticket window. Pathaan now stands at Rs 436.75 crore after day 15 of its earnings. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan’s Spy Thriller Mints a Total of Rs 446.20 Crore in India!

Pathaan Day 15 Box Office Report:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)