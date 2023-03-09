Recently, in an interview with Rohan Patel - The Film Collective, RRR star Ram Charan opened up about the Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, it's massive success across the nation and his comeback. When asked if the RRR star had a chat with SRK regarding that, Ram replied, “We all have congratulated him. I think he did a fantastic job. Everybody says it’s Shah Rukh’s comeback but Shah Rukh has never gone anywhere. He’s there and he will always be there and he is always going to be there. He is definitely the King Khan like they say. And he just had a small break and he is back like never before.” 'Rohit Is All Grace and Brilliant': Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Fan's Question About Indian Captain During #AskSRK Session!.

Check The Video Here:

