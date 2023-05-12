Superstardom should be renamed as Shah Rukh Khan! The Badshah of Bollywood has no calm and is breaking records left and right. SRK's recently released spy thriller Pathaan created records in India and it knows no stop. SRK's blockbuster is the first Hindi film released in Bangladesh post 1971. Released in Bangladesh on May 12, Bangladesh seems to embrace the action movie will open arms as theatres witnessed houseful shows. Pathaan released in 41 cinema halls across the country with 198 shows every day. As per reports, tickets of the release day and the second day have already been sold out. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster Film Becomes First Hindi Movie to Release in Bangladesh Post 1971.

Check The Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)