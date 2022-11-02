The much-anticipated teaser of Pathaan is here and it is indeed the perfect treat for all fans of Shah Rukh Khan! The teaser of Siddharth Anand directorial gives glimpse of SRK’s feisty avatar. From packing solid punches to his sizzling chemistry with Deepika Padukone, the face-off with John Abraham and those daredevil stunts, fans can’t get over Shah Rukh Khan’s mass avatar. Check out the teaser of Pathaan and what fans have said about it. Pathaan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Promises Bloody Action in YRF Film Co-Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of Pathaan Below:

Perfect Treat

'BOOM'

'Goosebumps'

What a teaser omg 😱 Every frame has goosebumps moments ❤️ Literally it's gonna explode BO 🔥 My Bollywood is back ❤️💥#PathaanTeaser#SRK𓃵 #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand # #YRF — Smruti Sagar Brahma (@SmrutiBrahma) November 2, 2022

'Hollywood Level Trailer'

'Top Notch'

HGOTY Mass Movie Action Top Notch 🔥💥💥💥 And BGM Always 💥💥 Cant Wait 25 January....King Khan#HappyBirthdaySRK #PathaanTeaser — 𝕭𝖊𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖀𝖒𝖆𝖗 (@Beingkhanumar) November 2, 2022

LIT Teaser

Blockbuster Khan Sahab 🔥 SRK Deepika And John 🔥 #PathaanTeaser 💥 Boom 💥#HappyBirthdaySRK https://t.co/qv1s3eCswi — R A M ⚡ (@deepiholic_ram) November 2, 2022

'Mind-Blowing'

King Khan Is Back

Aa gya hai bollywood ka baap ❤️#SHAHRUKH KHAN WITH PATHAAN❤️❤️what a fantastic comeback King of romance in action bang bang boom what a teaser — Aakash Jain (@aakashjain2294) November 2, 2022

EPIC

Pathan jab btaenge sab jann jayenge..💥 Superb boom 💥 Sidharth anand hai director fir physics ke asi tesi nhe hogi..🤣 Epic teaser.. @iamsrk 🙏❤️ https://t.co/kRxs09XVsI — Subhankar TejRan ❤️ (@Subhank88331491) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)