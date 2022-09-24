Fans are over the moon and are gearing up for their faves to take over social media because the teaser for Pathaan may just be releasing tomorrow. We have certainly been waiting a long time for anything close to the film to drop and it could have finally arrived. Are you excited?! Pathaan: John Abraham’s Rough and Tough Avatar in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-Starrer Unveiled!

View Tweet Here:

Only few hours left until #ShahRukhKhan and Team #Pathaan takes entire Social Media by a storm..🔥 Can't wait for Tomorrow..😍🤞 Hoping for few glimpse from the world of PATHAAN..❤️‍🔥pic.twitter.com/hGZHCvN3Gy — ᏞᏌᏟᏆFᎬᎡ🔥 (@FANwallagaurav) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)