Some exciting news has dropped for fans who have eagerly been waiting for Pathaan. The trailer for the film will be dropping on January 10, and the editor of the film Davnish Singh posted about the trailer on Instagram. He said "I think that's one of the best trailer cut I have done in the past 6-7 years." This builds a lot of excitement for fans, and the editor shared more about Pathaan on his stories as well. Shah Rukh Khan Lookalike’s Video Dancing to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Goes Viral; Watch the Video Here.

