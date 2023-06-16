A clip of Juhi Chawla from the film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is going viral on Twitter and it is giving netizens a good laugh. The film which is a satire on how the media reports news, shows Juhi as a weather woman pretending to struggle in harsh weather conditions and when the camera zooms out, it is clear that she' filming in a studio. When cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat's coast, the woman reporting on it was also seen holding an umbrella and reporting on it in a studio as graphics of a cyclone play on the green screen behind her. Take a look at how netizens reacted. '90s Show Hip Hip Hurray's Clip Goes Viral for Roasting Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Karan Johar.

It Really Was

Phir bhi dil hai hindustaani was ahead of its time https://t.co/AEMZQosZaJpic.twitter.com/Tb66j7s01S — food hate account (@Acchatheekh) June 15, 2023

Prediction?

Phir bhi dil hai hindustaani ka ek ek scene dialogue sach ho raha 🤣🤣😭 https://t.co/zTes5WkhUN — 𝓷𝓮𝒽𝒶❥🇦🇷 (@Neha_Nasreen_) June 15, 2023

Reality of Indian News Channels

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustaani was truly ahead of it's time. Reality of News Channels was shown in that movie. https://t.co/hgmL5w5py6 — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) June 15, 2023

