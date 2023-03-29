A clip from the Indian series Hip Hip Hurray is going viral online for a clip where the female leads diss the stereotypical portrayal of women in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Many netizens applauded the show for speaking on valid points about how Kajol turns into a damsel in distress and only wins basketball games when she's a tomboy, whose character is portrayed in a stereotypical way with short hair and baggy clothes. Shah Rukh Khan With His KKHH Co-Star Parzaan Dastur in This Unseen Pic Is Pure Nostalgia!

Watch the Viral Clip from HHH:

Hip hip hurray was so ahead of its time..#90skid pic.twitter.com/9M1SAlyDj4 — 90skid (@memorable_90s) March 28, 2023

