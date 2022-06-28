The makers of Phone Bhoot have shared the film’s lead stars’ look as ghostbusters. Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are seen dressed in turquoise colour flight suits. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is all set to be released in theatres on October 7. Ishaan Khatter Questions About ‘Mystery Woman’ After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Quirky Video on Instagram – WATCH.

Phone Bhoot Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)