Adipurush is the upcoming magnum opus directed by Om Raut. The film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon in the lead. It is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. On the occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday, Prabhas has extended a heartfelt birthday wish. He has a posted a pic of him with the director posing along and mentioned in his post, “Happy Birthday @omraut, Can't wait for the world to see your magic in #Adipurush!”

Prabhas’ Post For Om Raut

Prabhas, Om Raut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

