Preity Zinta never misses upon the chance to spend quality time with her friends. The actress has shared a few pics in which she can be seen enjoying her night out with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Kunal Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni and others. These B-town pals have clearly had a great time together. Preity Zinta Poses For A Pic With Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonali Bendre And Says ‘A Night To Remember’.

Preity Zinta And Her B-town Pals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)