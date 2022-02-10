Prithviraj new release date is finally unveiled! Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared some beautiful motion posters from the flick and confirmed the release date. The movie will hit the theatres on June 10, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The historical action drama will see Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita, Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha and Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai in key roles.
Check Out The New Motion Posters Below:
Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan
पराक्रम में अर्जुन, प्रतिज्ञा में भीष्म, ऐसे महान सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की भूमिका करने का सौभाग्य जीवन मे कभी कभी मिलता है
A role of a lifetime.Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi,Tamil & Telugu
#DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #Prithviraj10thJune pic.twitter.com/D0M2iebCjY
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 10, 2022
Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita
प्रण में अड़िग, प्रेम में पावन ऐसी राजकुमारी संयोगिता, भारत का गौरव है!
Princess Sanyogita weaved a tale of true love & compassion. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan, arriving in cinemas on 10th June. @ManushiChhillar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #Prithviraj10thJune pic.twitter.com/qQgDyCDK7s
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 10, 2022
Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha
वीरता में भीम, रणभूमि में नरसिंह ऐसे सम्राट पृथ्वीराज के काका और सामंत, काका कन्ह की विजय होI
Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s trusted saamant - Kaka Kanha. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June.
@duttsanjay #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #Prithviraj10thJune pic.twitter.com/T8QQPRYS2f
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 10, 2022
Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai
बुद्धि में बुध, नीति में बृहस्पति, काव्य में कालिदास ऐसे महाकवि चंद वरदाई को प्रणाम! Daring, perceptive and wise,he was Chand Vardai. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu
@SonuSood #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #Prithviraj10thJune pic.twitter.com/dQZKDlPeHI
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 10, 2022
