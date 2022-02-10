Prithviraj new release date is finally unveiled! Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared some beautiful motion posters from the flick and confirmed the release date. The movie will hit the theatres on June 10, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The historical action drama will see Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita, Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha and Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai in key roles.

Check Out The New Motion Posters Below:

Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan

Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita

Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha

Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai

