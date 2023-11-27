Priyanka Chopra had an incredible time at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix! Pictures and videos of Priyanka from the racing event made their way onto social media, featuring snippets of her hanging out with stars like Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, will.i.am, and Chris Hemsworth, among others. A fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared several snippets from the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Instagram. A few posts showed her posing with Orlando Bloom and greeting him at the racing event. Another post featured Priyanka and Naomi Campbell engaging in conversation near the racing track. Regarding her attire, she received an A rating from her fans for her fashion choices for the occasion. The actress sported a pink and black-colored dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She paired it with matching accessories and wore her hair open and wavy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Dish Out Couple Fashion Goals With Their Met Gala After-Party Looks (View Pics).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Video Here:

Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom:

Priyanka Chopra Hanging Out With Naomi Campbell:

