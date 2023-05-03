Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the pairs who have set major couple goals over the years. But apart from that, they have also been on point when it comes to serve the hottest fashion as a couple. Be it any event or informal occasion, Priyanka and Nick have always amped up their style game and dished out couple fashion goals. Their latest outing, which was the Met Gala this year, speaks volumes. The two twinned in black on the red carpet and then for the after-party they made heads turn with their edgy looks. Priyanka looked red hot in a thigh-slit dress with black tie. Her makeup and hairdo added oodles of drama to her stunning look. Nick on the other looked dapper in a suit with casual shoes. Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Black Gown With Thigh-Slit and Regal Bell Sleeves; Citadel Star Poses With Hubby Nick Jonas on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

