Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended Beyonce’s concert, Renaissance World Tour, in London and couldn’t contain her excitement. The Citadel star with her friends and mom Madhu Chopra went for the concert and no doubt they had a gala time with Salma Hayek, Jay Z . Priyanka can be seen singing and dancing at the concert while looking stunning in a black dress. The actress also posted a series of pictures and videos, giving her fans a sneak peek into the venue. Selena Gomez Attends Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Concert in Paris! Fans Scream With Joy on Seeing the Singer at the Event (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra having the time of her life while listening to Love on Top tonight at Beyoncés #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/DGigs3tuwU — 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. (@FLORADlOR) June 3, 2023

Madhu Chopra And Salma Hayek (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beyonce at London Concert (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jay Z and Madhu Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

