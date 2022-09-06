Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned parents to a baby girl who they named Malti Marie via a surrogate. The two are enjoying marital bliss and make sure to spend quality time with their little one. Nick is also believed to be a hands-on-father. Well, recently Priyanka posted a picture with her baby on social media and looks like she is enjoying being a mother. Fondly, she captioned her post as ‘My Whole’. Priyanka Chopra Drops New Photos With Daughter Malti Marie on Instagram and They Are Adorable!

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)