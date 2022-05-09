Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter Malti Marie on social media. As the little one is "finally home" after 100 days, the couple took to Instagram to post a picture with MM. Marking Mother's Day, Priyanka shared the first photo of her baby with an emotional caption. She revealed that the little one had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation. Priyanka Chopra’s Golfing Photos Receive a ‘Hot’ Reply from Hubby Nick Jonas.

