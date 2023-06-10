Priyanka Chopra dressed her daughter Malti in a pretty pink lehenga, and shared an adorable picture of her discovering her belly button for the first time as she was seen looking down at her stomach in the picture. Priyanka wrote "Someone found her belly button in her gorgeous lehenga by @poojarajpaljaggiofficial". Priyanka Chopra, Daughter Malti Marie Have a Fun ‘Saturday’ in New Jersey and These Pics Are Proof.

View Malti Marie's Photo Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)