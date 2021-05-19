Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser, Give India, to aid in COVID relief in India, has been successfully helping people in the country. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram to share an update on the collections and how they will be using it. The fundraiser manages to raise Rs 22 crores so far.

The actress also revealed that with this fund, they were able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators, 422 oxygen cylinders and even manpower for 10 vaccination centres that’ll help over 6000 people to get vaccinated over the next two months.

Take A Look At Her Post:

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

