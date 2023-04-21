Madhu Mantena, who is known for bankrolling films such as Queen, Ugly, Super 30 among others, is all set to tie the knot again. The film producer would reportedly be tying the knot with Ira Trivedi, who is a yoga instructor. As per a report by ETimes, the couple is getting married on June 11 at ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. They would be hosting their wedding reception on June 12. An official statement from the producer is awaited. Masaba Gupta Marries Satyadeep Misra; Fashion Designer Shares Pics From the Intimate Ceremony!

Producer Madhu Mantena Wedding

