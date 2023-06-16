According to reports, Disha Patani will be seen in Deepika Padukone and Prabhas's upcoming film Project K. Not just Disha, even Prabhas will be seen in that dance number. Even though her role in the film has been kept under wraps, recently the makers shared Disha's expressive eyes. In the picture, Disha could be seen sporting a desi look- kohl-rimming eyes, bindi, and wavy hair. Project K: Disha Patani's First Look From Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-Starrer Unveiled! (View Pic).

Check Out Tweet Here:

Disha Patani to be seen in a peppy dance number in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Project K: Reporthttps://t.co/Q8o7CDABrv — ETimes (@etimes) June 16, 2023

Check Out Disha's Picture Here:

