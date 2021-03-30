Diljaan, the runner-up of Sur Kshetra and a leading singer from Punjab, has passed away today morning in a road accident. The singer was on his way from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the accident took place. As per Tribune India, the incident happened at 2 am on Tuesday morning. The portal reports that cops at Jandiala Guru police station revealed he was driving Mahindra KUV 100 vehicle. The report suggests that his vehicle collided with a parked truck on the side of the road. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Diljaan's wife and kids are in Canada.

Check out the confirmation of Diljaan's passing here...

Punjabi singer #Diljaan passes away in a road accident near Amritsar. RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/rTfa42PoU0 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 30, 2021

