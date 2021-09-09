Raavan Leela trailer is out! Starring Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray in the lead roles. Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, Pratik will be seen in the role of Rajaram Joshi in the dramatic entertainer. The feature film is produced by Dhaval Gada, Aksshay Gada Parth Gajjar and Richa Amod Sachan under the banner of Pen Studios, Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures. In the trailer, we can see Pratik turning into the demon king and its surely impressing to see him in such a powerful character. Also, the love story between Pratik and Aindrita set against Ram-Leela backdrop portrays powerful and relevant scenes.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

