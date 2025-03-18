On March 18, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is directing L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his blockbuster Lucifer, promised a landmark announcement. And here it is: Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film will have an IMAX release, making it the first Malayalam film to achieve this milestone. Prithviraj made this announcement with a new poster featuring himself and Mohanlal. Empuraan is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2025. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Censored: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ Sequel Gets UA 16+ Rating; Runtime and Key Cuts Revealed – Read Deets.

'L2 - Empuraan' IMAX Release

It gives us immense pride to announce that #L2E #Empuraan will be the first ever film from the Malayalam cinema industry to release on IMAX. We hope this is the beginning of a long and illustrious association between IMAX and Malayalam Cinema. Watch the spectacle unfold on IMAX… pic.twitter.com/Za1RecDriR — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 18, 2025

