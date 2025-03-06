L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has received a UA 16+ rating, indicating 'Unrestricted public exhibition, but with parental guidance for children below the age of 16 years'. The CBFC has recommended certain cuts, including modifications to a couple of scenes involving violence against women and the replacement of a dialogue referencing the national flag. With a runtime of approximately 179 minutes, L2: Empuraan stars Mohanlal in the lead and is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is set to release in theatres on March 27, 2025. ‘L2: Empuraan’: Mohanlal As Khureshi-Ab’raam Oozes Swag in Black as He Steps out of Helicopter in This New Still From Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2E’.

CBFC Certification for 'L2 - Empuraan'

CBFC Certification for L2 - Empuraan (Photo Credits: CBFC)

Cuts Recommended for 'L2 - Empuraan'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)