Raghav Juyal is terrific dancer and choreographer, who moved to the big screen with films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Recently, he was seen in Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where his performance as bhaijaan's brother Ishq was highly appreciated by audiences. Now, as per latest buzz, Raghav was paid Rs 1.2 Crore for KBKJ. However, there is no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ECA Pens Open Letter to Makers of Salman Khan's Film Condemning Use of Rhymes in 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' Song.

Raghav Juyal Fees for KBKJ Revealed:

