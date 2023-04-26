Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan has been able to mint almost Rs 85 crore in five days at the box office. Despite not-so-great reviews, KBKJ is managing to survive at the ticket window. Having said that, looks like the actioner is making news for wrong reason as Early Childhood Association (ECA) has penned an open letter to the makers of KBKJ condemning use of rhymes in song "Lets Dance Chotu Motu". They've mentioned such songs leads to negative impression on children. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Mints Rs 84.46 Crore in India!

ECA Writes Open Letter to KBKJ Makers:

ECA, #EarlyChildhoodAssociation writes an open letter to makers of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan & condemns the use of age old rhymes & they feel these do give a negative impression on children !!#HT pic.twitter.com/NxJUXhhFU2 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 26, 2023

Here's The Song from KBKJ:

