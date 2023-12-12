On Rajinikanth's birthday, Shah Rukh Khan extended heartfelt wishes via an Instagram post. Sharing a still from the movie Chennai Express and the iconic Lungi Dance" song, SRK penned, "Here’s wishing the inimitable legend - '@rajinikanth Thalaiva a very happy birthday! Big hugs from me (just one of the many 'all the Rajini fans!')... Lots of love sir and may you keep entertaining us for many years to come!!!". Thalaivar 170 is Vettaiyan! Teaser Shows Rajinikanth Revamp His Iconic Sunglass Trick as He Readies For the 'Hunt' in TJ Gnanavel's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

See Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

