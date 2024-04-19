Rajkummar Rao has recently addressed speculations surrounding plastic surgery rumours, particularly focusing on his chin. During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor fielded questions about his film Srikanth, including inquiries about any cosmetic procedures he might have undergone. Responding to the query about chin surgery, Rajkummar clarified that he has not undergone any facial surgeries. He added that he opted for chin fillers eight years ago. Did Rajkummar Rao Undergo Chin Surgery? Srikanth Actor's Public Appearance Raises Eyebrows.

Rajkummar Rao Talks About His Chin Surgery Rumours

