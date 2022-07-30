Rajkummar Rao has shelled out a humongous amount for his new flat in Mumbai’s Juhu area that previously belonged to Janhvi Kapoor. As per reports, the actor purchased the luxurious triplex flat, which is 14th, 15th and 16th floors, for a whopping Rs 44 crore. This new apartment also offers six parking slots. The same apartment was purchased by Janhvi back in December 2020 for Rs 39 crore. Ranveer Singh Buys Quadruplex For Rs 119 Crore, Becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s Neighbour – Reports.

Rajkummar Rao Buys Janhvi Kapoor’s Flat

