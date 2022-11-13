Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Kumar passed away on November 10 in Mumbai after his battle with cancer at the age of 81. He is credited with films like Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch, Mr Natwarlal, and Yaarana which are widely considered among his best works. In addition, Rakesh has also been featured in a few movies. Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies at 46 of Heart Attack While Working Out at a Gym.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)