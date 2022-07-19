Raksha Bandhan song "Done Kar Do" is out! The track is a perfect festive number with some funny scenes. The track is crooned by Navraj Hans, lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil and music by Himesh Reshammiya. The number sees Akshay Kumar dancing on full mood. Raksha Bandhan Song Kangan Ruby: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Track Is Perfect for Family and Wedding Occasions (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

