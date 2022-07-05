Raksha Bandhan song "Kangan Ruby" is out! The track is a perfect number for any family or wedding function. "Kangan Ruby" is crooned by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Raksha Bandhan Song Tere Saath Hoon Main: Akshay Kumar Is a Doting Bro to His Married Sister in This Soulful Track (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

