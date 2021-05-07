Rakul Preet Singh is all set to essay the role of a condom tester in director Tejas Deoskar's next project. Touted to be a social family entertainer, it is a yet-to-be-titled project. However, as per reports, it is titled Chhatriwaali.

Talking about how Rakul came onboard, the filmmaker said, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at destigmatizing the use of condoms and for this one, I always believed Rakul was the best suited for the character. She brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, she was our first choice."

Rakul Preet:

View this post on Instagram

