Ram Setu released in theatres during Diwali. The film starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez opened to fantastic collection at the box office, but has now slowed down. Having said that, the four day total collection of the movie stands at Rs 41.45 crore in India. Ram Setu Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Is The Ultimate Saviour Of This Muddled Adventure Thriller! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Ram Setu Box Office Collection:

#RamSetu continues to slip, drops further on Day 4 [Fri]… Biz needs to grow/jump on Sat - Sun for a respectable <6-day> *extended* weekend total… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr, Fri 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 41.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/7N7tqJoijY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)