Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev, continues to receive fantastic response in terms of its box office collections. The film would soon be hitting Rs 60 crore mark at the ticket windows. Its total collection now stands at Rs 56 crore in India. Ram Setu Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Is The Ultimate Saviour Of This Muddled Adventure Thriller!

Ram Setu Box Office Update

#RamSetu falls flat on the crucial Day 6, fares way below expectations… The *6-day* extended weekend total - that too in #Diwali week - is a letdown… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr, Fri 6.05 cr, Sat 7.30 cr, Sun 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 56 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/JeBqXvd2XM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2022

