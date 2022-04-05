It has been a long time since fans are waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to share details about their wedding. As per a report in ETimes, the couple would be getting married on April 17 at RK Studios. The wedding ceremony would reportedly be an intimate affair. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Marriage

A source close to the couple has now confirmed to ETimes that April 17 is the final wedding date.#RanbirKapoor #aliabhatthttps://t.co/AcwFhaFz9W — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) April 4, 2022

